Published: 12:58 PM March 28, 2021

As we have the chance to see family and friends with lockdown being eased, here's a great quiz to enjoy as you meet up!

And at the same time you can help raise money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

Last spring, a group of people in South Norfolk were on the verge of printing tickets for a concert to raise cash for EACH.

Their last two charity concerts made £1,500.

They cancelled until the autumn, then to this spring, and now they are hoping to go ahead this coming autumn.

Every lockdown has brought the closure of EACH's 43 shops and their events have now been cancelled for over a year with their income being severely impacted.

When their shops can re-open they will be facing a very large shortfall so the group thought about how they could do a lockdown "virus safe" event.

They started with small ideas and the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News agreed to host a quiz through their newspaper and website if we put together the questions, which we have done.

The questions have been set by David, David, Steve, Glyn, Paul, Frank, Frank, Dianne, Kevin, Gary, Bob, Nick, and Elizabeth, aged 11. Elizabeth has set the questions for the children's corner.

They now have around 100 questions, enough for two quizzes, all set by people who are either real experts or enthusiastic amateurs in their subject.

This is not a competition, simply a way to fill some lockdown minutes and give interest and a bit of fun.

They are making their quiz available free of charge and people are asked to make a modest donation to EACH.

Tim Jenkins, acting community fundraising manager at EACH, said: "Everyone at EACH would like to say a huge thank you to all the keen quizzers who take part and of course to the organisers for their continued support to the charity.

"To make a donation please follow this link www.each.org.uk/donate and simply click the donate button, making sure that on the next page you enter the amount you would like to donate.

"Please make sure you click the Eastern Daily Press Quiz button as your reason for donating so that we can let you all know how much the quiz raises. More information about EACH can be found also be found on our website.

"Thank you again for helping to make a difference."

If 1,000 people give the price of a pint of beer in the pub we would gather over £3,000. For the price of 1,000 bottles of modest wine, we would make it over the £6,000 mark.

So without further ado, here are the first 60 questions:

Questions



1. Finished files are the result of years of scientific study combined with the experience of years. How many Fs are in the previous sentence?



Eyes and light



2. What does "LASER" stand for?



3. How long does it take light from the sun to reach Earth?



4. How long does it take light from the nearest star to reach Earth?

5. How long does it take light from the second nearest star to reach Earth, and what is it called?



6. What colour is an object which absorbs the light of all wavelengths?



7. What is the commonest eye colour in the world?



8. Is colour blindness more common in men or women?



9. Which animal has the largest eyes? Choose from: Elephant, giant squid, giraffe, blue whale, or saltwater crocodile.



10. Which part of the eye keeps on growing throughout life? Choose from: Cornea, sclera, lens, conjunctiva, iris



Quotations - Who said, or wrote, these? Or did they...?



(Source - Oxford Book of Quotations.)



11. The Moving Finger writes; and having writ, moves on: Nor all thy Piety nor Wit shall lure it back to cancel half a line, Nor all thy tears wash out one word of it.



12. "Beam me up Scotty".



13. "Elementary my dear Watson".



14. "The Lady's not for Turning".



15. What did John F. Kennedy say when he was asked what he did to become a war hero?



16. From Gilbert and Sullivan. Who was "The very model of a modern major general" in real life?



Financial matters



17. In what year was the Bank of England Founded? 1694, 1789, 1811, or 1923?



18. What is the Nikkei?



19. Who broke Barings Bank?



20. In which US state is Fort Knox (where the gold is!)?



21. Ambiguity in an insurance policy wording is interpreted in favour of whom? Choose from: The insurer, the insured party, by arbitration, the prudent person rule?



22. What is the monetary value of these animals? 1) A monkey and 2) A pony





Bell ringing



(There is shortage of bell ringers. If you are interested in joining ask at your nearest church.)



23. What is the name of the only remaining bell foundry in England and where is it?



24. What metals are used to make bells?

25. Where does the name Big Ben (at the Houses of Parliament) come from?



26. What is the weight of Big Ben the bell to the nearest ton: 8 tons, 11 tons, or 14 tons?

Livestock farming



(Farmers, please be patient!)



27. What is a Gilt?



28. Three words sound the same: Weather, whether and another. Spell the third and what is it?



29. What is a "polled"cow?

30. Who pioneered a system of crop rotation using a four field system?



31. In which English cathedral can you find a wood carving of a pig playing the bagpipes?



What sailors know



32. How often do spring tides occur?



33. How long is a nautical mile?



34. Where is the biggest tidal range found in the UK?

35. What is a PAN PAN call on Marine Radio?



36. What is the safe side to pass an East Cardinal Buoy?



Racing Drivers



37. At which circuit did Lewis Hamilton win his first Formula 1 Grand Prix?



38. Who was the last British driver to win the World Rally Championship?

39. Which driver made his Formula 1 debut with Team Lotus at the 1991 US Grand Prix in Phoenix Arizona.



Wildlife



40. Name the smallest mammal in the UK.



41. How many spines does a hedgehog have? 3,000 or 5,000 or 7,000.

42. True or False. Do hamsters' cheek pouches actually extend to their hips?



43. How many times a day, on average, do parent puffins feed their baby puffins?



44. How long does it take a sloth to digest its food?



45. What do the following have in common? Goldilocks, bulbous and creeping?





Children's Corner



46. Where did the Beatles play in Liverpool?



47. What dance did Chubby Chequer make famous? (Ask them to demonstrate for you).



48. How much would £12 10s 5p be in today's money?



49. Who made the song "King Creole" famous?



50. What kind of music did Chris Barber and his band play?



Children's Corner



(Questions and answers by Elizabeth, aged 11.)



51. Which Harry Potter actor plays Draco Malfoy?



52. What colour is a giraffe's tongue?

53. What year did the First World War fighting end?



54. Which climate change activist has autism?



55. Which music artist plays "Sometimes" and "Belter"?



56. What sport uses a ball and when you have the ball you cannot move?



57. Whose birth is celebrated on Christmas Day?



58. How many (geographic) counties are there in England? Is it 11 or 48 or 27?



59. Which artist painted the Mona Lisa?



60. How many moons does the planet Mars have?

Well done - find all of the answers below!





Answers

1. Six. Definitely six! Your brain only lets you see the things it thinks you need to see! Do you see the piece of loose wallpaper in the hall every day? Or do you only see it when your inlaws are expected? 2. Light amplication by the stimulated emission of radiation. 3. Eight minutes - .0000158 of a lightyear. 4. Eight minutes - the sun is a star! 5. Proxima Centauri - 4.2441 lightyears away. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second! How many miles away is that? Lots and lots. 6. Black. 7. Brown. 8. Men. 9. The giant squid. 10. The lens. 11. From the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam. He lived at the end of the 11th Century AD into the 12th Century AD. And he is still quoted a thousand years later! 12. Commonly believed to have been said by Captain Kirk in the "Star Trek" television series. The nearest thing in the script was "Beam us up, Mr. Scott". 13. Attributed to Sherlock Holmes. However, none of Conan Doyle's stories have these words! Smith does say in one of the P.G. Wodehouse books: "Elementary my dear Watson, elementary". 14. Said by prime minister Margaret Thatcher at the Conservative Party conference in 1980. Some people think that this a rework of the title of Christopher Fry's 1949 play "The Lady's not for Burning". 15. It was involuntary. They sank my boat. 16. Field Marshall (as he became) Sir Garnet Wolseley. What is the name of the pub behind the fish stalls on Norwich Market? 17. 1694. 18. Japanese stock market index. 19. Nick Leeson, or perhaps the management who appointed him! 20. Kentucky 21. The insured party. 22. A Monkey is £500 and a pony £25. 23. John Taylor & Co. located in Loughborough. 24. Bronze, which is an alloy of copper and tin. 25. From the name of a knuckles prize-fighter who was very large and weighed 18 stone. 26. 14 tons. 27. Describes a female pig from the time it is selected for breeding until the weaning of its first litter. 28. Wether. A castrated ram! 29. A cow with no horns. 30. Viscount (Turnip) Townsend of Raynham in Norfolk. 31. Ripon. 32. Every 14 days. 33. It is 1852 metres, or 1.15 Statute mile, or one minute of latitude. 34. In the Bristol Channel. 35. An emergency message. Crew or vessel require assistance but not in imminent danger. 36. On the east side. Cardinal Buoys warn of dangers such as sandbanks. 37. Montreal in 2007. 38. Richard Burns - 2001. 39. Mika Hakkinen. 40. Pygmy shrew. 41. It is 7,000. 42. True. 43. 100 times! 44. Two weeks. 45. They are all buttercups. 46. The Cavern Club. 47. The Twist. 48. £12.52p. 49. Elvis Presley. 50. Trad. Jazz. He did a concert in Norwich a few years ago and was still playing his trombone at 80 years old. Hope for us all! 51. Tom Felton. 52. Dark Blue to Purple. 53. 1918. 54. Greta Thunberg. 55. Gerry Cinnamon. 56. Netball. 57. Jesus Christ 58. 48. 59. Leonardo da Vinci. 60. Two. Phobos and Diemos.