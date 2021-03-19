Community taking action in response to rogue traders

Published: 3:59 PM March 19, 2021 Updated: 4:00 PM March 19, 2021

Residents and a county councillor are pushing for action to be taken after recent reports of rogue traders in the community.

Dussindale residents have been met with rogue offers for new windows, conservatories, tilers and occasionally tree surgeons in recent weeks.

In response to this, resident Maria Plumb, 47, contacted county councillor for Thorpe St Andrew Ian Mackie, asking for a No Cold Calling Zone.

Mrs Plumb said: "What really spurred me on to ask Ian to apply for this is that over the past year we have become much more of a community who keep an eye open for our neighbours.

"If someone sees a rogue cold caller, they put a message on Facebook but there are a lot of vulnerable neighbours who are not on Facebook, and I worry that when we all go back to normal, there will not be anyone around to keep an eye on them."

Tracey Cooper, 55, said she decided to pay for her own No Cold Calling sticker online for her home which had made a huge difference, but she would like to see the entire community covered.

The resident added: "I'm amazed by their attitude to think someone will think 'thank god you are here, I want to buy that £10,000 conservatory right away'.

"But you do hear reports of people being naïve and getting talked into stuff so I think it happens more than you think. The fact these people are trying to do it during a pandemic is even more concerning."

In order for the county council's Trading Standards Service to support the setting up of the zone across Dussindale, it will need to establish that 75pc of residents are in favour of their area being designated a No Cold Calling Zone.

Mr Mackie said nearly 200 residents have indicated their support for it on Facebook and he believes the community meets the various key criteria such as evidence of doorstep selling and a strong community bond.

The May edition of the town council Newsletter will carry a response voting slip to post back to Trading Standards.

And if the neighbourhood doesn’t meet the 75pc support rate, but some individual roads do, then they will be put forward for No Cold Calling Zones.