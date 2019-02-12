Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme chairman is retiring after almost two decades of service

Trevor Forecast is retiring as Chairman of Trustees of the Duke of Edinburgh awards . Picture: Ian Burt

After spending 18 years helping west Norfolk children reach their potential, the Duke of Edinburgh Award’s chairman of trustees is stepping down.

Trevor Forecast 85, has been involved with the award scheme for almost 20 years, having been chairman of the main committee, then chairman of trustees, he oversaw great changes within the scheme in west Norfolk.

Mr Forecast increased the number of gold award applications from five to 50 a year and raised more than £100,000 to support schools and organisations local to west Norfolk.

Mr Forecast said: “During my time in the hotel industry I always encouraged the recruitment and training of the young, it therefore seemed a perfect continuation of that interest when I was invited to join the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award committee as we retired. I have many happy memories of all the fundraising events, gold award ceremonies and of course all the wonderful young people I have met over the years”.