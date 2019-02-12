Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme chairman is retiring after almost two decades of service

PUBLISHED: 11:19 19 February 2019

Trevor Forecast is retiring as Chairman of Trustees of the Duke of Edinburgh awards . Picture: Ian Burt

Trevor Forecast is retiring as Chairman of Trustees of the Duke of Edinburgh awards . Picture: Ian Burt

After spending 18 years helping west Norfolk children reach their potential, the Duke of Edinburgh Award’s chairman of trustees is stepping down.

Trevor Forecast 85, has been involved with the award scheme for almost 20 years, having been chairman of the main committee, then chairman of trustees, he oversaw great changes within the scheme in west Norfolk.

Mr Forecast increased the number of gold award applications from five to 50 a year and raised more than £100,000 to support schools and organisations local to west Norfolk.

Mr Forecast said: “During my time in the hotel industry I always encouraged the recruitment and training of the young, it therefore seemed a perfect continuation of that interest when I was invited to join the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award committee as we retired. I have many happy memories of all the fundraising events, gold award ceremonies and of course all the wonderful young people I have met over the years”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The community are looking for dedicated locals for this year’s Ivan Holmes Community Award

Sarah Jane Lavington with the third annual Ivan Holmes Community Award, Photo: Beccles and District Lions Club.

Giant novelty lollipop returned to sweet shop after theft

Lawrence Stafrace, pictured, said: “Everybody has been supportive and keeping in touch - thank you very much Lowestoft.”

Dogs in truck that was stolen still missing

A truck with these dogs in the back was stolen in Whinburgh. Pictures: Dianne Pratt

parkrun round-up: Peter Holmes leads home huge field at King’s Lynn event

Action from a busy King's Lynn event on Saturday. Picture: Gary Walker
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists