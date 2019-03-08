Search

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

PUBLISHED: 17:04 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:40 27 August 2019

The aircraft carrying the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Norwich Airport as the family return from Aberdeen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children have returned to Norfolk on an economy flight from a short break in the Scottish Highlands.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children walk from their aircraft to waiting cars at Norwich Airport . Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children walk from their aircraft to waiting cars at Norwich Airport . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

William and Kate, accompanied by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, landed at Norwich Airport at 3.26pm, after taking a Flybe flight from Aberdeen International Airport.

The family were returning from their annual visit to the Queen's Balmoral estate in the Scottish Highlands.

Stepping out onto the runway into temperatures of 28C, Kate, wearing a green dress, could be seen carrying Prince Louis, while William, wearing a light blue shirt and dark trousers, followed with the other children.

The Duchess of Cambridge checks the children in the back of their waiting cars at Norwich Airport, with the Duke standing chatting to the right, as the family return from Aberdeen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Duchess of Cambridge checks the children in the back of their waiting cars at Norwich Airport, with the Duke standing chatting to the right, as the family return from Aberdeen. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The couple where then ushered into a black Range Rover by their security entourage before being whisked away from the airport.

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport, said: "it's always a great privilege to welcome any member of the Royal family to our airport and we are always happy to welcome them."

On Thursday, the family's outbound journey from Norwich on a £73 Flybe flight attracted national attention after coming in the wake of a row over Prince Harry and Meghan's use of private jets, despite the couple's campaigning on environmental causes.

