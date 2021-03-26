Two Norfolk gastropubs listed among top 50 in the country

Published: 8:39 PM March 26, 2021 Updated: 8:51 PM March 26, 2021

Chef patron Ben Handley behind the bar at The Duck Inn in Stanhoe. - Credit: AWPR/Andrew Waddison

Two popular pubs in Norfolk are celebrating being named among the 50 best gastropubs in the UK.

It was something to cheer despite a challenging last year due the pandemic that has seen all pubs hit by closures and months of social distancing restrictions, and still unable to welcome drinkers or diners until April 12.

The Duck Inn, in Stanhoe, was named number 43 on the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list for 2021.

The list was revealed via a live YouTube stream from London on Friday night hosted by Angellica Bell and Top 50 Gastropubs editor Nicholas Robinson.

The Duck Inn in Stanhoe. - Credit: Archant

Having first made the prestigious list in 2019, The Duck Inn was back after a one year hiatus having not been listed in 2020.

“It’s back again thanks to its outstanding ethos and food,” said Miss Bell.

The Duck Inn's owners Ben and Sarah Handley were keen to thank their staff and customers for their support throughout the past year.

Pan roast rump of lamb, lamb faggots and rosemary pesto at The Duck Inn, Stanhoe. - Credit: IAN BURT

Mr Handley said: “The past year or so has been a test for so many people and I personally can’t wait to see what the future may bring for the Duck. I hope we all have exciting things ahead, we have some incredible new ideas and with our outstanding team, we hope to be able to give our amazing customers something very special!"

Mrs Handley said: "This recognition means so much to us all, particularly our team who have worked so hard over the years. We couldn't be more proud for them and hope that this is now a time to look forward and build on what we have achieved at our brilliant pub."

Gunton Arms, Thorpe Market, near Cromer. - Credit: Archant

Last year Norfolk had two entries, the White Horse in Brancaster Staithe and the Gunton Arms in Thorpe Market which was again named on the 2021 list at number 49.

Announcing its continued success, Miss Bell said: “This pub is known for its amazing food offering, but it is also recognised for owner Ivor Braka’s unique taste in art.”

Owner Ivor Braka with the artwork, a Cromer crab by Joana Vasconcelos, at the Gunton Arms. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Overall The Sportsman at Seasalter in Kent was named the top Gastropub of the Year, with The Star Inn in Harome, North Yorkshire, second and Harwood Arms in Fulham, London, third.

The Greyhound in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, was named as the ‘one to watch’.







