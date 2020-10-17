Ba-dum tish! Your chance to earn a piece of television comedy history

Mark Narayn, with the Big Night Out drum kit. Pic: Mark Narayn. Mark Narayn

A piece of television comedy history has been put up for grabs in Norwich.

Mark Narayn, with the Big Night Out drum kit. Pic: Mark Narayn.

At its peak, at the start of the 1990s, Vic Reeves Big Night Out drew thousands of eyes to the television screens - as well as introducing the world to the beloved comedy duo of Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer.

Now, as the comedy sketch show celebrates its 30th anniversary, a drum kit used in the series is being placed under the virtual hammer by its Norwich-dwelling owner.

Mark Narayn, 63, served as the programme’s musical director, playing drums as part of both the television series and the live show.

He first purchased the Beverley drum kit in the 1970s and also played it in various bands, but as he prepares to move house he has now decided it is time to part ways with it.

Mr Narayn, now a drum teacher living on Poplar Avenue in Norwich, said: “It has just got to the stage where I don’t really use it any more and I was having a bit of a clear out anyway, so I thought I’d pop it on eBay and hopefully find a good home for it.

“I am quite emotionally attached to it, but I’ve also had it for a long time and don’t use it as much, so thought it would be nice for somebody to be able to buy themselves a little piece of comedy history.”

Beginning as a live stage show, Big Night Out premiered on Channel 4 in 1990, giving television audiences their first glimpse of the Vic and Bob pairing, who went on to host other shows like Shooting Stars.

Mr Narayn said: “They were really lovely guys to work with - although restricting Vic and Bob to just 30 minutes was definitely a lot of hard work for the producers. The live show was around three hours long so you can imagine how much material there was.

“Whenever they did physical sketches they really went for it and used to bash each other about quite a bit, but it really was a lot of fun to work on.”

The drum kit has been placed on eBay with a starting price of £100.