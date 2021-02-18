News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Drone helps with early hours search for missing man in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 8:35 AM February 18, 2021   
Embargoed to 0001 Wednesday March 2File photo dated 21/08/15 of an Octocopter type drone, as airline

A drone was called to help search for a man in Norwich early this morning - Credit: PA

A drone was used to help search for a missing man in Norwich early this morning following reports he was in a distressed state. 

Police were called at 3.50am with a drone being called from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service's headquarters at 4.20am for the operation. 

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said the man was found safely shortly after 5am.

The ambulance service also attended and the man was taken to hospital as a precaution. 

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Covid map

Coronavirus

The areas of Norfolk recording almost no new Covid cases

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
mill tower for sale

Historic mill conversion up for sale - for £800,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Hundreds of people across the region are being asked to shield. 

Coronavirus

Who has been added to the Covid shielding list and why?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Coronavirus | Video

Long waits in 'freezing' conditions reported at Norwich vaccine centre

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus