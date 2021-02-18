Published: 8:35 AM February 18, 2021

A drone was called to help search for a man in Norwich early this morning - Credit: PA

A drone was used to help search for a missing man in Norwich early this morning following reports he was in a distressed state.

Police were called at 3.50am with a drone being called from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service's headquarters at 4.20am for the operation.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said the man was found safely shortly after 5am.

The ambulance service also attended and the man was taken to hospital as a precaution.