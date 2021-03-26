News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

WATCH: Much-loved Splash pool knocked down

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 10:14 AM March 26, 2021   
Splash leisure centre in Sheringham is being demolished

Splash leisure centre in Sheringham is being demolished - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo

A popular swimming pool that entertained generations of swimmers and families has almost been completely demolished.

All that is now left of Splash leisure centre in Sheringham is its foundations.

Splash leisure centre in Sheringham is being demolished

Splash leisure centre in Sheringham is being demolished - Credit: Chris Taylor photo

Crews began the process of dismantling the much-loved leisure centre off Weybourne Road earlier this month after North Norfolk District Council brought forward the demolition in a bid to speed up the completion of its replacement swimming pool, which is costing £12.6 million. 

Splash was opened in May 1988 by Princess Diana. The facility's water slide, wave machine and gently sloping 'beach-like' shallow end won it many fans, and there was a public backlash when it was revealed these features would not form part of the replacement pool.

Splash leisure centre in Sheringham is being demolished

Splash leisure centre in Sheringham is being demolished - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo

The new state-of-the-art centre, which will be called The Reef, will include a six-lane, 25-metre pool, a 13-metre learner pool with an adjustable depth floor, fitness suite, community rooms, multi-purpose studios, a Changing Places toilet, spin studio and a café.

Splash leisure centre in Sheringham is being demolished

Splash leisure centre in Sheringham is being demolished - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo

The Reef is scheduled to open later this year.

Splash leisure centre in Sheringham is being demolished

Splash leisure centre in Sheringham is being demolished - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo


