Drivers face delays near Norwich after collision on A47

PUBLISHED: 10:18 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 19 August 2019

Drivers are facing delays after a collision involving two vehicles blocked a major road near Norwich. Photo: Google Streetview

Drivers are facing delays after a collision involving two vehicles blocked a major road near Norwich. Photo: Google Streetview

Drivers are facing delays after a collision involving two vehicles blocked a major road near Norwich.

Police were called to the A47 at the Postwick junction this morning (Monday, August 19) after reports of a two vehicle collision blocking the road.

Officers attended the incident, which saw the westbound lane blocked and the ambulance service called, at 8.25am.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said the collision wasn't being treated as serious, and had resulted in damage to the vehicles.

"Ambulance were called to the scene [where] one lane is blocked," she said.

"The cars were quite badly damaged [but] one lane is still moving.

"There were no injuries.

"Recovery were requested and are on the scene now, with one lane still blocked.

There were reportedly delays of up to 40 minutes for drivers heading westbound towards Dereham on the A47, with queues from Brundall to Trowse, earlier this morning.

- Check our live traffic map before you travel.

