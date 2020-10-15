Search

Advanced search

Driver trapped in upside down car rescued from river

PUBLISHED: 18:42 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:45 15 October 2020

Gillingham Dam, which runs between from Beccles to Gillingham, and passes boatyards on the River Waveney. Picture: Adrian Cable/Goegraph

Gillingham Dam, which runs between from Beccles to Gillingham, and passes boatyards on the River Waveney. Picture: Adrian Cable/Goegraph

Adrian Cable/Goegraph

A driver had to be rescued from a car that was upside down the River Waveney.

Emergency services were called to reports that a person was trapped inside a vehicle that had ended up in the river at Gillingham Dam.

Three fire crews from Lowestoft South and appliances from Gorleston and Beccles were sent to the major incident on the outskirts of Beccles at shortly after 5pm.

Members of the public making 999 calls alerted emergency crews that a vehicle had ended up in the water and that someone was trapped inside.

The Norfolk Fire Service water rescue unit was sent from Great Yarmouth, which was near boatyards on the River Waveney, close to the narrow Beccles bridge.

One person, believed to be the driver, was rescued from the water.

The accident caused traffic disruption on the road between Beccles and GiIllingham and led to bus service delays.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

High school sends pupils home and has deep clean after coronavirus case

Wymondham High Academy entrance at Folly Road, Wymondham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in town centre brawl

A teenager is in hospital after being stabbed near the Boots pharmacy on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Google

Coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick Country Foods factory

Cranswick Country Foods, which has had an outbreak of coronavirus among workers in its Watton base. Pic: EDP

Developer accused of ‘pulling the wool over council’s eyes’ as 200 home plans changed

Plans for the development near Chediston Street, Halesworth, from Design and Access Statement. Photo: Christchurch Land and Estate Ltd.

£2.85m Norfolk home designed by Eurovision winner goes up for sale

Edgefield in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �2.85m. Picture: Sowerbys