Driver trapped in upside down car rescued from river
PUBLISHED: 18:42 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:45 15 October 2020
A driver had to be rescued from a car that was upside down the River Waveney.
Emergency services were called to reports that a person was trapped inside a vehicle that had ended up in the river at Gillingham Dam.
Three fire crews from Lowestoft South and appliances from Gorleston and Beccles were sent to the major incident on the outskirts of Beccles at shortly after 5pm.
Members of the public making 999 calls alerted emergency crews that a vehicle had ended up in the water and that someone was trapped inside.
The Norfolk Fire Service water rescue unit was sent from Great Yarmouth, which was near boatyards on the River Waveney, close to the narrow Beccles bridge.
One person, believed to be the driver, was rescued from the water.
The accident caused traffic disruption on the road between Beccles and GiIllingham and led to bus service delays.
