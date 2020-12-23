Driver injured after hit and run crash
Published: 5:38 PM December 23, 2020
- Credit: Google
A driver was injured after a hit and run in Acle.
The crash happened on the A1064 near the junction with Stokesby New Road at 7.30am on Monday, December 21.
It involved a Peugeot Boxer van and a white transit van, which failed to stop.
The driver of the Peugeot Boxer van suffered minor injuries and needed hospital treatment.
Officers are appealing for information.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or may have dashcam footage, should contact PC David Moran at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 149 of Monday December, 21.
