Driver in 'serious condition' following Norwich collision

Traffic on Chapelfield following Norwich collision. PIC: Supplied. Archant

A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following an incident in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to Chapelfield Road just after 3.30pm on Friday (November 1) following reports of a two vehicle collision.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said a driver in one of the vehicles has been taken to hospital in a "serious condition".

You may also want to watch:

The incident has had an effect on traffic in the Friday evening rush hour with one commuter stating traffic had come to a "standstill" at the Chapelfield roundabout.

Norfolk Police have urged motorists to be patient in a message posted on social media.

They tweeted: "#norfolkroads Chapel Field rd, Norwich (Ketts Hill bound carriageway) serious RTC causing road traffic congestion - avoid the area - there will be delays.. be patient, thank you."

Stay up to date with our live traffic map.