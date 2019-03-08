Search

Driver in 'serious condition' following Norwich collision

PUBLISHED: 16:53 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 01 November 2019

Traffic on Chapelfield following Norwich collision. PIC: Supplied.

Archant

A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following an incident in Norwich.

Emergency services were called to Chapelfield Road just after 3.30pm on Friday (November 1) following reports of a two vehicle collision.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said a driver in one of the vehicles has been taken to hospital in a "serious condition".

The incident has had an effect on traffic in the Friday evening rush hour with one commuter stating traffic had come to a "standstill" at the Chapelfield roundabout.

Norfolk Police have urged motorists to be patient in a message posted on social media.

They tweeted: "#norfolkroads Chapel Field rd, Norwich (Ketts Hill bound carriageway) serious RTC causing road traffic congestion - avoid the area - there will be delays.. be patient, thank you."

