Driver escapes injury after car skids off road near former RAF base

PUBLISHED: 09:59 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 08 September 2019

Police were called after a Fiat Punto left the B1108 near Bodney. Picture: Google

A motorist managed to escape without injury after the car they were driving skidded off the road near a former air force base.

At around 6.50am Sunday morning, a Fiat Punto left the road while travelling on the B1108 near the former RAF Bodney.

Police attended the scene, however the road did not require a closure and traffic was not blocked by the car.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary also said the driver suffered no injuries as a result of the collision.

