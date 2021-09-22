News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Driver who died in A47 crash had medical episode

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:08 AM September 22, 2021   
The eastbound carriageway of the A47 where there was a fatal road traffic accident today (Wednesday

A driver who died in a crash on the A47 suffered a medical episode, say police investigators. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A driver who died in a crash on the A47 near Blofield suffered a medical episode behind the wheel, police investigating the incident have revealed.

Emergency services were called to the road on Wednesday, September 15, after a Renault crashed into barriers on the eastbound carriageway between the Brundall roundabout and the Blofield slip road.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination has since established the man died from natural causes.

Police are now preparing a file for the coroner.

Norfolk
A47 News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo of heavy rain at Spooner Row. Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Person pulled from car as rain lashes region

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Halesworth teenager drivers licence returned

Suffolk

Teenager who lost driving licence receives surprise in post

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews were called to a flat fire in Wymondham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Seven fire engines called to blaze on housing estate

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A12-Police-Road-Closed-Crash

Norfolk Live | Updated

Road closed due to accident after car reportedly flips on to its roof

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon