Driver who died in A47 crash had medical episode

Published: 11:08 AM September 22, 2021

A driver who died in a crash on the A47 suffered a medical episode, say police investigators. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A driver who died in a crash on the A47 near Blofield suffered a medical episode behind the wheel, police investigating the incident have revealed.

Emergency services were called to the road on Wednesday, September 15, after a Renault crashed into barriers on the eastbound carriageway between the Brundall roundabout and the Blofield slip road.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination has since established the man died from natural causes.

Police are now preparing a file for the coroner.