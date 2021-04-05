News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drink driver crashes car 30 seconds after fleeing from police

Sarah Burgess

Published: 10:36 AM April 5, 2021   
The car made off from police at 9.30pm in Yarmouth but crashed after just 30 seconds

The car made off from police at 9.30pm in Yarmouth but crashed after just 30 seconds

A drink driver crashed their car 30 seconds after speeding away to escape police in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team said the driver led the East team on a brief chase at around 9.30pm last night before losing control of their vehicle after just 30 seconds.

In a tweet, the team revealed the driver was then arrested for drink driving and dangerous driving.

In custody, the driver blew 88mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath: more than double the legal limit of 35mcg per 100ml of breath.



