Drink driver crashes car 30 seconds after fleeing from police
Published: 10:36 AM April 5, 2021
- Credit: NSRAPT
A drink driver crashed their car 30 seconds after speeding away to escape police in Great Yarmouth.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team said the driver led the East team on a brief chase at around 9.30pm last night before losing control of their vehicle after just 30 seconds.
In a tweet, the team revealed the driver was then arrested for drink driving and dangerous driving.
In custody, the driver blew 88mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath: more than double the legal limit of 35mcg per 100ml of breath.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus