Drink driver crashes car 30 seconds after fleeing from police

Published: 10:36 AM April 5, 2021

The car made off from police at 9.30pm in Yarmouth but crashed after just 30 seconds - Credit: NSRAPT

A drink driver crashed their car 30 seconds after speeding away to escape police in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team said the driver led the East team on a brief chase at around 9.30pm last night before losing control of their vehicle after just 30 seconds.

In a tweet, the team revealed the driver was then arrested for drink driving and dangerous driving.

In custody, the driver blew 88mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath: more than double the legal limit of 35mcg per 100ml of breath.

This vehicle made off from the East team in Yarmouth last night at around 2130hrs. Driver lasted 30 seconds before losing control and crashing the car. Arrested for drink drive/dangerous driving. Provided evidential sample of 88ugs in custody, legal limit 35.








