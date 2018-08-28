Video

WATCH: Dramatic drone footage shows magnitude of arson attack

Dramatic footage of the fire in Watton. Picture: James Betts Archant

Dramatic drone footage of a 600 tonne straw fire shows the ferocity and size of the blaze.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The footage, shot by James Betts with a drone from above the fire, shows the burning haystack ablaze with thick black smoke billowing off the top.

Firefighters spent more than 15 hours at Watton Airfield after being called at around 4.45pm on Saturday, and didn’t leave until nearly 8am on Sunday morning.

The fire was still burning when firefighters left, with the farmer left with a watching brief through Sunday.

Flames and smoke could be seen from villages nearby such as Griston and Carbrooke.

Watton mayor, Tina Kiddell, said the fire was “catastrophic” for the town.

She said: ““It is a lot of money and it is catastrophic for the farmers that this is happening. It is just awful.”

She added it was “alarming”, and said she feared cutbacks would leave the town “at the mercy of crime”.