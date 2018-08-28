Search

Advanced search
Video

WATCH: Dramatic drone footage shows magnitude of arson attack

PUBLISHED: 19:19 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:37 09 December 2018

Dramatic footage of the fire in Watton. Picture: James Betts

Dramatic footage of the fire in Watton. Picture: James Betts

Archant

Dramatic drone footage of a 600 tonne straw fire shows the ferocity and size of the blaze.

The footage, shot by James Betts with a drone from above the fire, shows the burning haystack ablaze with thick black smoke billowing off the top.

Firefighters spent more than 15 hours at Watton Airfield after being called at around 4.45pm on Saturday, and didn’t leave until nearly 8am on Sunday morning.

The fire was still burning when firefighters left, with the farmer left with a watching brief through Sunday.

Flames and smoke could be seen from villages nearby such as Griston and Carbrooke.

Watton mayor, Tina Kiddell, said the fire was “catastrophic” for the town.

She said: ““It is a lot of money and it is catastrophic for the farmers that this is happening. It is just awful.”

She added it was “alarming”, and said she feared cutbacks would leave the town “at the mercy of crime”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s last-gasp 3-2 Championship win against Bolton

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Drink driver who tried to escape police caught by runner

Police arrested a drink driver on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Opinion Another assist and plenty of bright sparks before defensive wobbles on busy day for Aarons

City youngster Max Aarons runs to celebrate with Teemu Pukki after the late winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated Large straw stack fire being investigated as arson

Fire crews were called to a large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield. Picture: Courtesy of Jade Frost

Poll REVEALED: How much your council makes from parking charges

Rose Lane multi-storey car park which is run by Norwich City Council. Picture: Norwich Society.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Straw fire ‘catastrophic’ as mayor says town is becoming ‘lawless’

The large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield is being investigated as an arson. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Drink driver who tried to escape police caught by runner

Police arrested a drink driver on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

‘Amazing people in Norwich’ thanked by police for helping arrest man for second time in a week

Sergeant Mark Shepherd suffered cuts to his hands when trying to arrest a man in Haymarket, Norwich. Picture: Mark Shepherd

Campaigners looking for people’s vote on Brexit take to streets of Norfolk

A previous People's Vote march. Photo: Jono Read

Norwich-born former DJ launches ‘warts and all’ autobiography

Tom Edwards Picture: James Bass
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast