Damaged drain cover partly closes stretch of A47
Published: 9:59 AM March 5, 2021 Updated: 10:19 AM March 5, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
Part of the eastbound lane of the A47 at Necton, near Swaffham, has been closed due to a damaged drain cover.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team have said they and Highways England were on the scene.
The incident has happened close to the Co-op by the Tuns Road turn off at Necton.
