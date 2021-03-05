News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Damaged drain cover partly closes stretch of A47

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:59 AM March 5, 2021    Updated: 10:19 AM March 5, 2021
The eastbound lane of the A47 at Necton, between Dereham and Swaffham, has been closed due to a damaged manhole cover. 

Part of the eastbound lane of the A47 at Necton, near Swaffham, has been closed due to a damaged drain cover.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team have said they and Highways England were on the scene. 

The incident has happened close to the Co-op by the Tuns Road turn off at Necton.

To find traffic incidents in your area, visit our live travel map.


More to follow.




