Damaged drain cover partly closes stretch of A47

Published: 9:59 AM March 5, 2021 Updated: 10:19 AM March 5, 2021

The eastbound lane of the A47 at Necton, between Dereham and Swaffham, has been closed due to a damaged drain cover. - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Part of the eastbound lane of the A47 at Necton, near Swaffham, has been closed due to a damaged drain cover.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team have said they and Highways England were on the scene.

The incident has happened close to the Co-op by the Tuns Road turn off at Necton.

To find traffic incidents in your area, visit our live travel map.





More to follow.











