Popular GP retiring after 25 years at practice

Published: 8:30 AM December 4, 2020

Dr Nicky Morris, 58, who is retiring as a GP at the Humbleyard Practice which cares for people in Cringleford, Hethersett and Mulbarton. - Credit: Supplied by Keith Morris

A much-loved GP is retiring after looking after a large community for 25 years.

Dr Nicky Morris, 58, is leaving Humbleyard Practice, which has GP surgeries in Hethersett, Mulbarton and Cringleford at the end of this year.

Partner in the Humbleyard practice, Dr Siobhan Rowe, thanked Dr Morris for her “dedication, clinical acumen and teamwork” over her 25 years with the practice on its Facebook page.

Dr Rowe said: “Nicky has been a huge part of the Hethersett team for many years and I know many of you will have benefited from her expert care and attention. We are sad not to be able to have a proper retirement party."

Dr Morris started as a GP trainee at Mulbarton Surgery and joined the practice as a part-time partner in 1995 at Hethersett.

She stepped down as a partner to become a salaried GP in 2018.

During her time at Hethersett she has taken a particular interest in osteoporosis and incontinence.

She also enjoys academic medicine and has been involved in the Norwich Medical School as a tutor.

Following her retirement announcement on the practice's Facebook page, there were several messages of support from patients.

One said: “So sad our lovely Dr Nicky Morris is retiring, but here’s wishing her a very exciting and happy one! She always made me feel cared for, with excellent and expert advice. A very special doctor.“

Another read: “She is very caring, thoughtful and kind. Always had time for you.“

One patient added: "I will never forget that you literally saved my daughter’s life."

And another well-wisher said: "I genuinely wouldn’t be here it wasn’t for you! Thank you.”

Dr Morris is married to journalist Keith Morris and has two adult children—one of whom is a junior doctor and the other is a software development engineer.

Outside of medicine she enjoys gardening and keep fit.

Back in 2012 she marked her 50th birthday by taking on a marathon challenge along with her husband, raising over £11,000 for Mercy Flyers, a flying doctor service in Zambia.



