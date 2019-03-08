New Bishop of Norwich has been announced

Bishop Graham. Photo: Tim Rogers Archant

The next Bishop of Norwich has been revealed.

Bishop Graham. Photo: Courtesy of Diocese of Norwich Bishop Graham. Photo: Courtesy of Diocese of Norwich

Downing Street has announced that the Rt Rev Graham Usher will become the 72nd Bishop of Norwich and succeed the Rt Rev Graham James.

Bishop Graham, 48, is currently the Bishop of Dudley and before this was rector of Hexham in Northumberland, following his time working in Middlesbrough.

He has also spent time living and working in Ghana, Africa.

Following the announcement, Bishop Graham will visit a number of locations within the Diocese this afternoon, including a local housing trust, a primary school garden and outdoor reflective space, a church after-school club run by volunteers, and culminating in a special Evensong at Norwich Cathedral to which everyone is invited.

On his appointment, Bishop Graham said: “It's a great honour and somewhat daunting to be nominated as Bishop of Norwich. I'm excited to have been called to serve among the people of Norfolk and Waveney as together we seek to live out Jesus Christ's call to love God and our neighbours.

“A theme of God's calling in my life is that each new chapter has been to a new and unexpected place. The Diocese of Norwich is equally a new and unexpected place for me, and what a wonderful privilege it is to be called to serve here.

“I see the role of a bishop as encouraging others to live out their faith in Jesus Christ with a generosity of spirit and compassion, bringing people together to serve their neighbours in partnership with others.”

As Bishop of Dudley since 2014, Bishop Graham has served the people of the Diocese of Worcester, working particularly in the areas of clergy wellbeing and vocation, parish mission weekends and pilgrimage walks, leading on safeguarding, establishing two resourcing churches, and supporting ministry in schools.

He has chaired the Churches' Housing Association of Dudley and District which provides the women's refuge, housing for homeless teenagers, and residential support for elderly people who live with long-term mental ill health.

Within the civic life of Dudley he has served as Dudley Council's Independent Person for standards and led the community strand of the 'forging ahead' vision for Dudley.

Bishop Graham will be formally enthroned as Bishop of Norwich at Norwich Cathedral in late autumn and he will begin his public ministry in the Diocese of Norwich following this. The date and time of the service, to which all are welcome, will be released in due course.