Search

Advanced search

Package of measures announced for UK’s transport links

PUBLISHED: 18:00 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:25 24 April 2020

Grant Schapps during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19) Friday April 24, 2020. Photo credit:Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Grant Schapps during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19) Friday April 24, 2020. Photo credit:Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

A multi-million pound support package has been announced for the UK’s transport links.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said there were “tentative signs” that progress is being made in the battle against coronavirus as he announced a support package to ensure supply routes bringing critical goods into the UK remain open.

Speaking at the Downing Street press conference on Friday, April 24, Mr Shapps said: “The continued operation of both passenger and freight transport is critically important to our resilience as a country.

“So today I am announcing a new package of measures to ensure transport boosts our national response to Covid-19.”

Mr Shapps paid tribute to the work of transport workers who have gone “above and beyond to keep vital freight and passenger services running”.

He added: “The actions I have announced today will ensure that transport can continue to serve the nation during this crisis, keep us supplied with everything we need to stay at home, yet also ensure that infrastructure required to emerge from this pandemic stands ready to serve us all when that time does arise.”

Mr Shapps also revealed the government had given the green light for drones to be trialled as a way of delivering medical supplies on the Isle of Wight and that funding had been made available for tram and light railway networks across England.

The Transport Secretary also urged people to stay home over what is expected to be another warm and sunny weekend.

He said: “The country has done incredibly well in adhering to social distancing and there is a danger as we go into yet another warm sunny weekend that people think that perhaps these graphs are showing that the peak is over.”

Mr Shapps added: “It isn’t over, we’re riding perhaps, we hope, a downward trend but it is by no means, no means established yet.

“When people ask me when will the measures, the social distancing, the stay at home measures, be altered, my answer in some ways is that some of this lies in your own hands.

“The more we adhere to it and are strict about the social distancing that is required, the faster that decision will be able to be made.

“But that decision will, of course, be made entirely on the advice of science and medical advice.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Let down in our time of need’: Staff distraught after roles terminated instead of furloughed

The Ivy House Country Hotel has made the decision to let staff go instead of furlough them. Picture: contributed

Police name man who died following Great Yarmouth fight

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Woman in her 30s among 12 new coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Boss calls for chancellor to close loophole on furlough scheme declaring: ‘Otherwise I’ll go bust’

Jo Neal who runs the Out There forest school near Attleborough. Pic: Jo Neal

Norfolk to get three new coronavirus testing stations

Norwich Community Hospital COVID19 test centre Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman in her 30s among 12 new coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

City bridal shop owner’s ‘horrendous’ wait for £10k virus support grant

A Norwich business owner has told of the “horrendous” impact of the delay in receiving the government’s coronavirus grant from the city council. Pictured, Kate Nichols (right) with daughter Amy. Photo: Kate Nichols

Bad hair day? Hairdressers set to be closed for another six months

Hairdressers have been told they may not be allowed to open for another six months. Inset: Charlotte Sims of Charisma Beauty in Norwich. Picture: Getty/Charisma

King’s Lynn Town will ‘strongly support’ PPG method – club statement

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse and assistant Paul Bastock, left, have guided the Linnets to second in the table Picture: Ian Burt

Tributes paid to ‘brilliant’ engineer after coronavirus death

Brian Keable, then 74, is seen getting ready to do the 190 mile coast to coast walk.
Drive 24