American news channel CNN spotted filming in Norfolk town

PUBLISHED: 13:48 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:18 22 July 2019

Downham market will feauture in a CNN documentary

Archant

A film crew from an American news channel has been spotted in a Norfolk town.

Filming took place in Downham Market on Wednesday, July 17. Picture: Matthew Usher.Filming took place in Downham Market on Wednesday, July 17. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Dr Sanjay Gupta, an American neurosurgeon and chief medical correspondent for CNN, was seen interviewing Robert Jackman from The Spectator.

The crew were filming in Downham Market's town square on Wednesday, July 17.

It is understood they were filming about the subject of cannabis.

British Sugar grows medicinal cannabis plants for GW Pharmaceuticals. Picture: ArchantBritish Sugar grows medicinal cannabis plants for GW Pharmaceuticals. Picture: Archant

Mr Jackman has written about the production of cannabis in the UK, mentioning Downham Market in one of his articles earlier this year.

Not far from Downham Market is the biggest weed greenhouse in the UK. The 18-hectare greenhouse, which is owned by British Sugar, stopped growing tomatoes and began growing cannabis two years ago.

It is not known when the filmed footage will be aired.

