Organisers hopeful popular firework display will go ahead as planned

Organisers of a popular Norfolk fireworks display are hoping to hold this year’s event for the community to help boost “local morale”.

Members of Downham Market Round Table, a charity which has been running one of the longest standing fireworks displays in west Norfolk, have said they have been working “tirelessly” over the last few months to adapt plans to be able to continue the event and “keep everyone safe and well” in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The display was previously held at Denver for around 45 years but moved to Stradsett Hall and Country Park in 2019 to allow for greater numbers.

Last year’s event was considered a “massive success” with a record number of people attending and more than £5,000 raised for charitable causes.

And organisers hope this year’s display will go ahead by limiting numbers to 4,500 and putting in place security marshals and safety measures.

Ryan Rix, the charity’s chairman, said: “Because of the size of the venue, we have all decided in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, that we would endeavour to continue to hold the event this year, especially as far as we know all other local events have been cancelled.

“We feel this is something we should try and do for the local community and the local morale.

“We feel that by putting this event on we are helping the local area stay safe, as with all other displays cancelled the amount of private and smaller displays would increase dramatically and this would put a huge strain on the local services, fire and ambulance in case of any accidents.

“By offering our firework display in a socially distant, safe and controlled environment, we can continue to hold this event as planned.”

Organisers also hope to have a large fairground and amusement area, with a range of food and drinks vendors, which will be maintained under strict social distancing and health guidance.

Tickets, limited to groups of no more than six, will only be allowed to be purchased online prior to the event and the charity aims to use temperature testing at the entrance.

Mr Rix added: “This will be a great, safe family environment to be in.”