New club president hopes to encourage 'more diverse' membership

Published: 1:43 PM July 4, 2021

Downham Market Rotary has appointed Kay Lincoln as President for the Rotary Year July, 1 2021 to June, 30 2022. - Credit: Downham Market Rotary

A new rotary club president has said they aim to see a new and more diverse membership.

Kay Lincoln has been appointed president of Downham Market Rotary from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

Ms Lincoln, who has been a member of the club for a number of years, was praised for being "instrumental in the club's success" at raising funds for charity.

She said: "I am really proud to be the new president of our club.

"The last year has been very challenging with our plans and fundraising on hold but I am hoping that this year we can start getting back to normal and resume our activities."

The club has a new venue at the Conservative Club and is planning to have fortnightly face-to-face meetings going forward, with Zoom also to be used as a "flexible approach" to meeting arrangements

The new president aims to encourage a "real cross section of members" to join to bring in more diversity into the club.