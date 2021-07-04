New club president hopes to encourage 'more diverse' membership
- Credit: Downham Market Rotary
A new rotary club president has said they aim to see a new and more diverse membership.
Kay Lincoln has been appointed president of Downham Market Rotary from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
Ms Lincoln, who has been a member of the club for a number of years, was praised for being "instrumental in the club's success" at raising funds for charity.
She said: "I am really proud to be the new president of our club.
"The last year has been very challenging with our plans and fundraising on hold but I am hoping that this year we can start getting back to normal and resume our activities."
The club has a new venue at the Conservative Club and is planning to have fortnightly face-to-face meetings going forward, with Zoom also to be used as a "flexible approach" to meeting arrangements
The new president aims to encourage a "real cross section of members" to join to bring in more diversity into the club.
