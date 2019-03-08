Search

Norfolk town's music scene could expand following lottery grant

PUBLISHED: 16:55 09 August 2019

Downham Market hoped to expand its music scene following a grant from the National Lottery. Picture: Downham Market Live

Downham Market hoped to expand its music scene following a grant from the National Lottery. Picture: Downham Market Live

A Norfolk town could come alive with the sound of music after a lottery grant.

Downham Market Live said it was thrilled to receive a £7,800 award that could see the town's music scene expand.

The grant from the National Lottery, combined with local sponsors Barker Brothers, Lingo Designs, and Downham Market Town Council, means the event can be bigger and better than before.

Plans for music in the town are underway with local venues hosting a range of performers on Friday, September 27.

Poets and songwriters will perform at the Crown Hotel Stable Bar, a music jam will take place at the Downham Market Club on Paradise Road, and Arbuckles restaurant will host live music.

The festivities will continue on Saturday, September 28 with an acoustic stage on the Town Square, with a host of street food retailers and artisan craft stalls.

Organisers have said there will be something for everyone and of all ages, and there will be music of genres to suit all tastes.

There will be a Busker's Trail and competition for children.

The Town Hall will showcase three popular bands, Gentlemen of Few, The People Versus, and the Shackleton Trio on the Saturday evening. Tickets to this event can be bought on the Downham Market Live website.

