Club receives £100K share in coronavirus crisis fund to support community

Downham Market Lions Club have donated £500 to support East Anglia'’s Children’s Hospice (EACH). Picture: Mike Page Archant

A Norfolk club is offering their support to the local community after receiving a share of a special coronavirus fund.

Downham Market Lions Club have donated £500 to support East Anglia’'s Children’s Hospice (EACH). Picture: EACH Downham Market Lions Club have donated £500 to support East Anglia’'s Children’s Hospice (EACH). Picture: EACH

The Downham Market Lions Club was given a share of £100,000 from the Lions Clubs Foundation of the British Isles, who launched a special fund to support communities during the current crisis.

The west Norfolk club is hoping “to do more” after receiving the money and has donated £500 to support the work at The Nook at East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (EACH).

Alan Pickering, president of the club, said: “This coronavirus pandemic is hurting lots of local people in lots of different ways, just because we are all social distancing doesn’t stop us from caring.”

Downham Market Lions Club have donated £500 to support East Anglia’'s Children’s Hospice (EACH). Pictured: The main care floor at The Nook. Picture: EACH Downham Market Lions Club have donated £500 to support East Anglia’'s Children’s Hospice (EACH). Pictured: The main care floor at The Nook. Picture: EACH

Tim Jenkins, community fundraiser for EACH, said the money will be used towards providing end-of-life care and bereavement support, and “responding to urgent requests for care and support” at The Nook.

The community fundraiser added: “We are also working closely with healthcare organisations to help reduce pressure on the NHS.

“Our shared goals are to help provide capacity to care for the sickest children and create more space in hospitals in the event children’s wards have to be converted into adult wards or for patients with Covid-19.”

Downham Market Lions Club have donated £500 to support East Anglia'’s Children’s Hospice (EACH). Pictured: The new hydrotherapy pool at The Nook. Picture: EACH Downham Market Lions Club have donated £500 to support East Anglia'’s Children’s Hospice (EACH). Pictured: The new hydrotherapy pool at The Nook. Picture: EACH

