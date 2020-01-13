Norfolk library celebrates 20 years of serving the community

Downham Market Library celebrates their 20th birthday

A Norfolk library celebrated its 20th year being open with a special day marking the occasion.



Downham Market Library held a family fun day event on Sunday, January 11 at the Priory Centre on Priory Road to mark its 20th birthday.

Hundreds of people joined current and retired staff and volunteers to celebrate the anniversary.

A cake replica of the centre, which took more than 11 hours to make, was cut by deputy mayor, Jenny Groom, and library manager, Fran Valentine.

Mrs Valentine said: "We had a fantastic birthday celebration, the library was buzzing.

"Customers told us how important we are to them and how amazing the library team are.

"We were praised for the atmosphere and welcome and the new Open Library service.

"One customer told us we were the best library in the country and perhaps even the world.

Downham Market Library celebrates their 20th birthday Library assistant Natalie Beeston who has been with the library since it moved in 20 years ago.

"Here's to the next 20 years."