Cat carers to walk 3m steps to help raise much-needed funds

Published: 10:45 AM May 4, 2021

Leah Snowden is walking three million steps with fellow cat care assistant Catherine McCabe for the Downham Market Adoption Centre. - Credit: Cats Protection

Two Norfolk cat carers are challenging themselves to walk three million steps to celebrate their centre's 30th anniversary and to raise "much needed funds."

Cat care assistants Leah Snowden, 30, and Catherine McCabe, 69, have pulled out their walking boots to kickstart a summer of fundraising events for the Cat's Protection Downham Market Adoption Centre by taking to footpaths in west Norfolk.

The challenge, which began in April, is to celebrate 30 years of caring for cats at the Downham Market site and to help raise £30,000 of its fundraising target to mark the centre's birthday.

Catherine McCabe is walking three million steps with fellow cat care assistant Leah Snowden for the Downham Market Adoption Centre. - Credit: Cats Protection

Ms Snowden, who started her challenge at Ken Hill in Snettisham, said: "We came up with the idea to challenge ourselves to complete three million steps between us, which seemed like a fun idea at the time. Now, when my feet ache and legs are sore, I’m not so sure.”

She has since injured her foot from all the extra walking but Mrs McCabe has her special walking companion Poppy the dog on hand for when Ms Snowden is kept off the road.

The pair have put together a playlist of motivational tracks to keep them going including the apt tunes of These Boots Are Made for Walkin' and You'll Never Walk Alone.

Mrs McCabe will also be heading north to walk 60 miles along Hadrian’s Wall as part of the challenge.

The determined pair, who have racked up around one million steps so far, hope to finish their efforts close to the centre’s birthday on July 19.

The Downham Market Adoption Centre will mark its 30th birthday this July. - Credit: Cats Protection

Staff at the Downham Market centre have continued working throughout the pandemic - rehoming and treating cats in need.

Manager Lindsay Tempest said: “£30,000 is an ambitious target but the money raised will go towards saving many more cats and getting them that second chance and forever home.

“We’ve achieved so much in the past 30 years and, as the past year has shown, there isn’t any stopping us now. We are looking forward to the next 30 years.”

To donate to the walking challenge visit justgiving.com/fundraising/leahandcatherine or to donate to the centre's overall fundraiser visit justgiving.com/team/TeamCPDownham30