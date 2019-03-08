'My sons ask every day if he's back' - Family's heartbreak over missing cat

Ash the cat from Downham Market went missing in February

A Norfolk family is offering a £100 reward for anyone that finds their missing cat.

8-year-old Liam holding Ash.

Ash from Lynn Road in Downham Market went missing in February and his owners are devastated that he has not returned or been found yet.

The four-year-old grey male was last seen by his owner Jemma Clack, and she is offering a £100 reward to anyone that finds him.

Miss Clack said: "We've had ash since he was a baby, he means more to us than anything. The family was absolutely devastated and we spent hours searching the streets for him.

Ash the cat from Downham Market went missing in February

"My sons Liam and Connor ask every day when he is coming home, they hear a cat meow and automatically run to the window to see if it's ash coming home. It's just heartbreaking.

"He's one in a million, he loves to chase Nerf bullets and catches them for the children so he was their best play friend too."

You can contact Miss Clark on 07752 367215.