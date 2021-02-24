Baton twirlers undeterred by lockdown celebrate success in competition

Published: 12:57 PM February 24, 2021

A team of young baton twirlers have not let the confines of their bedrooms and living rooms stop them and are now celebrating virtual competition success.

Marquettes Baton Twirlers of Downham Market have been using lockdown as a chance to practice and excel at training while keeping teammates positive during the pandemic.

Lillian Cornish-Scott, Nancy Burton, Sofia Clarke (top from left to right), Ayla Chandler, Tanisha Read, Daisy Harrod (middle from left to right), Freya Corley, Scarlette Burton, Anne-Marie O'Shea-Barnes (bottom from left to right). - Credit: Charlotte Cornish

Their perseverance has paid off after members won 23 placings at the British Baton Twirling Sports Association Golden Extravaganza - a virtual competition that was held over Zoom on Sunday, February 21.

Head coach Charlotte Cornish said: "Our wonderful athletes have spent months practicing in their own homes to carry on competing.

Ayla Chandler of Marquettes Baton Twirlers. - Credit: Charlotte Cornish

"Coaches have had to be innovative with lesson plans and figuring out what our athletes can and cannot do in the confines of their bedrooms and living rooms.

"But it has paid off, we have not let the lockdown beat us."

It comes after the team achieved success in the British Baton Twirling Sports Association Virtual National Championships last December, with five members picking up placings in different categories.

Daisy Harrod of Marquettes Baton Twirlers. - Credit: Charlotte Cornish

Their coach thanked their parents who have put up with cartwheels and baton flips under "low ceiling conditions".

The team will take part in the BBTSA Spring Cup in April and will also perform a routine with other twirlers around the world on April 10 as part of World Baton Twirling Day.

Scarlette Burton of Marquettes Baton Twirlers. - Credit: Charlotte Cornish

The titles were: Tiny Tots (Aged 4-7) - Lillian Cornish-Scott placed 4th in Basic Strut and 6th Vertical Contact, Nancy Burton placed 2nd Basic Strut, 3rd Vertical Contact, 3rd Creative Choreography and 5th Poise.

Juvenile Beginners (Aged 8-11) - Sofia Clarke places 3rd Poise, 5th Vertical Contact and 7th Basic Strut, Ayla Chandler placed 7th Vertical Contact.

Junior Beginners (Aged 12-15) - Anne-Marie placed 2nd Basic Strut, 3rd Vertical Contact and 3rd Poise, Freya Corley placed 6th Basic Strut, Daisy Harrod placed 1st Vertical Contact gaining her first Golden Extravaganza title and 5th Basic Strut, Tanisha Read place 4th Basic Strut and 5th Vertical Contact.

Junior Intermediate - Scarlette Burton placed 1st Basic Strut, 1st Roll Section, 1st Horizontal Contact gaining titles in all three events, 3rd Poise and 3rd Creative Choreography.