Novelist's book inspired by journey to funeral of friend

Published: 6:00 AM February 27, 2021

Sue Welfare from Downham Market has finished her second crime novel called After Annie. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk author and artist has finished her second crime novel after being inspired to write the series following a journey to her friend's funeral.

Sue Welfare, from Downham Market, has been writing for 25 years but decided to take up art rather than writing six years ago.

Sue Welfare from Downham Market has finished her second crime novel called After Annie. - Credit: Sue Welfare

She planned to make art her main career, but the tragic loss of a friend and a cross country drive to the funeral in Wales prompted her back into writing.

She said: "A whole story, characters, plot and all, came to me on the journey."

The newly released crime book, called After Annie, is the second in a series following her best-selling novel Losing Leah - which is based on female lead character Detective Sergeant Mel Daley.

The fictional story follows the character in her new role in the Major Investigations Team in Norfolk as she is called out to help investigate the death of a young woman, who has been found on an isolated Fenland farm.

Sue Welfare from Downham Market has finished her second crime novel called After Annie. - Credit: Sue Welfare





You may also want to watch:

The series is a change of genre for Ms Welfare, who has been writing romantic comedy for many year, and the books are said to be attracting foreign interest.

The mother-of-four, who is enjoying the change, said local residents might recognise a few landmarks in the new book which is set in the small fictional town of Denham Market.

She said she loves the idea that Norfolk’s Fenland landscape and small market town is being read about across the continent.

Ms Welfare said: "When the book was finished I just thought there was more of story to tell and so moved Mel across country to the fictional town of Denham Market, where she grew up.

"It's taken a while to get the second book out - it was finished about eighteen months ago , but I'm so excited and pleased to say it is finally on its way.

"It is a bit of a job at the minute to fit everything in but fun."

After Annie is due to be published on March 31 on e-book and paperback, it is currently on sale for pre-order on Amazon.