'I have never tried Indian food before and it's really nice' - Norfolk students experience Indian culture and cuisine

Downham Tandoori Indian culture event showcasing traditional Indian music and dancing

For some pupils it was the first time they had ever tried Indian food, but a cultural workshop went down a treat with Norfolk teenagers.

Yousuf Ali Khan, Tabla player played for Prince Charles at Common House, London in April 2019.

The Indian workshop held at Downham Tandoori on Wednesday, July 3 showcased traditional Indian music, dancing and food to Downham Market Academy pupils

Forty students from year nine and year 10 at the school watched demonstrations and participated in the event - which aimed to introduce the youngsters to different cultural experiences.

Pupils and teachers from the school were left mesmerised by the dancing and music played by Shaily Roy, Mahamaya Shil, Yousuf Ali Khan and Shahada Hussain Khan.

Elaine Wells, food teacher at Downham Academy, said: "Living around here we don't get enough involvement in other cultures and so this opportunity has been brilliant.

Downham Tandoori Indian culture event showcasing traditional Indian music and dancing

"It's amazing to see the musicians and the tandoori so enthusiastic about sharing their culture.

"I've been really impressed by how much the students have been getting involved, they've really enjoyed it."

The event will also be used as part of the students' food and hospitality course work, which shows them the different styles of foods they can make.

Downham Tandoori Indian culture event showcasing traditional Indian music and dancing

Student Blake Dack, 15, said: "It's been really interesting and enjoyable, to hear music from a different culture helps give us insight.

Xander Neave, 15, said: "I have never tried Indian food before and it's really nice, it's not exactly spicy but it does have a kick."

The group leading the workshop travelled from London and Bangladesh and regularly play together at events across the world.

Yousuf Ali Khan, who played the tabla, performed for Prince Charles at the Common House in London in April.

"Prince Charles is very knowledgeable of the Indian culture and thought my playing was outstanding. He was even telling me about certain beats and rhythms.

"Events like this workshop really make me happy as I love to show children something new and bring enjoyment at the same time."

Anwar Ali, owner of the Downham Tandoori, said: "This has been our second culture workshop, last year we held one for Nelson Academy. "We need more events like this to get people to open up."