Nursing home residents and staff spread joy with messages around town
- Credit: Kingsley Healthcare
Staff and residents at a Norfolk nursing home have been spreading joy in their community by sharing kind messages to make people smile.
Downham Grange placed 'kindness hearts' around Downham Market to "sprinkle a little love" and to give people a lift this week.
Katie Curson, activities coordinator, came up with the idea after being inspired to do something for Random Acts of Kindness Day.
She enlisted the help of her colleague Louise Barford and residents, who shared their words of wisdom for the positive messages, and then displayed around 20 of them in different places around the town.
One of them read: "No act of Kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted."
Miss Curson said: “I thought it would be lovely for people, especially children, to find a heart, and hopefully it would make them smile.
“It’s been a tough time during the pandemic, affecting people’s mental health, and I wanted to lighten the mood a little.”
Most Read
- 1 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
- 2 Mum's three-year battle with trust over daughter's forest attendance
- 3 £130,000 owed to council by coffee shop and fashion chain is written off
- 4 Tribute paid to father-of-three who died near his home aged 36
- 5 Delia Smith on the 'uphill struggle' of running Norwich City
- 6 Tribute to couple of 70 years who died within a day of each other
- 7 Anger that speed camera taken down over danger fears to be re-installed
- 8 Teenage cyclist suffers life threatening injuries in crash with van
- 9 Teacher who 'always wanted the best for pupils' dies aged 82
- 10 Fighter jets to fly over Norfolk in tribute to fallen servicemen