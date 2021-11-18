Nursing home residents and staff spread joy with messages around town

Leah-Mai Pearce who found a heart on a community notice board near Downham Grange. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

Staff and residents at a Norfolk nursing home have been spreading joy in their community by sharing kind messages to make people smile.

Downham Grange placed 'kindness hearts' around Downham Market to "sprinkle a little love" and to give people a lift this week.

Katie Curson, activities coordinator, came up with the idea after being inspired to do something for Random Acts of Kindness Day.

The messages were spread around Downham Market to make people smile on Random Acts of Kindness Day. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

She enlisted the help of her colleague Louise Barford and residents, who shared their words of wisdom for the positive messages, and then displayed around 20 of them in different places around the town.

One of them read: "No act of Kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted."

Miss Curson said: “I thought it would be lovely for people, especially children, to find a heart, and hopefully it would make them smile.

“It’s been a tough time during the pandemic, affecting people’s mental health, and I wanted to lighten the mood a little.”

Staff and residents at Downham Grange wanted to spread love around Downham Market with their messages. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare



