Search

Advanced search

Investigation into failed charity cost £650k

PUBLISHED: 09:06 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:06 19 December 2019

The Dove Trust website based at Bawdeswell has been suspended after a £250,000 shortfall

The Dove Trust website based at Bawdeswell has been suspended after a £250,000 shortfall

Archant

An investigation by the Charity Commission into Norfolk's failed Dove Trust has cost it £650,000 over the last six years.

Documents filed in the High Court by the commission show it is attempting to claw back some of that money by arguing that the Dove Trust's cash should be used to cover its costs.

The Dove Trust set up a website in 2004 called charitygiving.co.uk where the public could make donations to charities.

You may also want to watch:

But in 2011 the commission opened an inquiry amid concerns about financial management.

It emerged that the Dove Trust, based at Bawdeswell, owed creditors, including charities, £1.68m. But it only had £709,000.

Since 2013 the commission has been investigating and has managed to pay back creditors 68p for every £1 lost.

But as some of the creditors no longer exist there is a surplus of £84,458 which the charity commission argues should go towards its costs.

Most Read

Plan to build 137 houses in village approved

Plans for almost 140 new homes off Norwich Road, Acle, have been approved by Broadland Council's planning committee. Photo: Google Maps/Archant

81-year-old gran should not have had to die on the roadside on M11

Peggy Coleman died on the side of the road of the M11 while being transported back to Norwich from Devon. A family photograph from her 80th birthday in September 2018. Picture: Fulcher family

Beales stores at risk as company puts itself up for sale

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

‘Intimidating’: shoppers react to police with dogs in Chapelfield

Norfolk Police launch Project Servator to deter crime in Intu Chapelfield. PC Neil Wisken and Police dog Maggie. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norfolk pub hosting EU leaving party with British buffet

Paul Sandford, landlord of The Railway Tavern in Dereham, pictured during the World Cup. Credit: Ian Burt

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

81-year-old gran should not have had to die on the roadside on M11

Peggy Coleman died on the side of the road of the M11 while being transported back to Norwich from Devon. A family photograph from her 80th birthday in September 2018. Picture: Fulcher family

‘Mia was terrified’: mum’s anger at daughter’s death in hospital

Tori Titheridge the mum of Mia Titheridge, 17, has called for lessons to be learnt after her daughter died in a Norfolk hospital, 170 miles from home. Picture: Tori Titheridge

Can climate crisis help farmers win the argument over gene-edited crops?

Mark Buckingham of Bayer Crop Science speaking at AF Group's Shaping the Futrure conference at Dunston Hall near Norwich. Picture: Chris Hill

Casualty released from vehicle after Norfolk crash

Firefighters were called to a crash in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Inside the new major expansion at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Work began back in September for the new IRU which is being craned onto the roof. Picture: NNUH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists