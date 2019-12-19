Investigation into failed charity cost £650k
An investigation by the Charity Commission into Norfolk's failed Dove Trust has cost it £650,000 over the last six years.
Documents filed in the High Court by the commission show it is attempting to claw back some of that money by arguing that the Dove Trust's cash should be used to cover its costs.
The Dove Trust set up a website in 2004 called charitygiving.co.uk where the public could make donations to charities.
But in 2011 the commission opened an inquiry amid concerns about financial management.
It emerged that the Dove Trust, based at Bawdeswell, owed creditors, including charities, £1.68m. But it only had £709,000.
Since 2013 the commission has been investigating and has managed to pay back creditors 68p for every £1 lost.
But as some of the creditors no longer exist there is a surplus of £84,458 which the charity commission argues should go towards its costs.
