Donnie the cat has leg removed after being shot with air rifle

18 September, 2019 - 14:06
Donnie the cat had to have his leg removed after a pellet became embedded following air rifle attack. Picture: CATS PROTECTION

Pet owners are being urged to stay vigilant after a cat had to have its leg removed when an air gun pellet was discovered embedded in its limb.

The domestic short-hair, which has since been named Donnie, first arrived at the Cats Protection adoption centre in Dereham on August 28.

The three-year-old black and white cat came from Anchorage Veterinary Practice in Acle, near Great Yarmouth, where he had been admitted as a stray cat with a fractured right hind leg.

On examination and x-ray, an air gun pellet was found embedded in the injured leg.

Paul Hannant, deputy manager of the animal charity, said: "The suspicion was that this was the culprit for the injury, although it can't be ruled out that he had been carrying it for some time.

"Donnie received a high standard of care at the Anchorage surgery, unfortunately they couldn't save the leg and he passed into our care having had a recent amputation.

"He swiftly recovered and adapted to coping without his leg following the operation. Having made a full recovery and, being a friendly chap, he has now been reserved and should be leaving us for a new loving home this weekend."

Little is known about Donnie prior to his admission to Anchorage vets but he is described on the Cats Protection website as "a handsome chap" who is "coping remarkably on his three legs".

And while his likes and dislikes are currently unknown, he has shown he is an affectionate cat who loves his food.

His online description added: "Donnie would enjoy going outside in an area which is not too busy as he would be slowly getting away from a vehicle, for example.

"He has lots of love to give to that lucky person."

Donnie is one of many cats that passes through the care of the adoption centre, with approximately 550 cats being successfully rehomed annually from the Dereham centre alone.

A spokesperson from the charity added: "We'd urge cat owners to be on their guard.

"Keep cats close to home and ensure they are in every night will help to reduce the risk of air weapon attacks, and if you see something suspicious then please alert the RSPCA or police.

"Three cats are shot with an air gun each week - 90pc of these attacks take place in England and Wales."

- Members of the public can learn more, and sign a petition here .

