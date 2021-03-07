'It was never a rave' - Anger at police response to mass vigil for teen

Published: 2:18 PM March 7, 2021

The memorial to Domantas Baksaitis at the lamppost where he died after a motorbike crash in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Anthony Carroll - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Further details are emerging about the police response to an illegal gathering of more than 100 people, in memory of a teenager who died in a motorcycle crash.

Officers have faced some criticism for breaking up an "unlicensed music event" that was being held on Great Yarmouth seafront on Saturday in memory of Domantas Baksaitis.

The many tributes on a 'Forever in our Hearts Domantas Baksaitis' banner at the lamppost where he died. Picture: Anthony Carroll - Credit: Anthony Carroll

But this paper understands police received a number of complaints about "quite loud music" being played.

And the levels of sound emitting from the scene, plus the number of attendees, meant that it met the criteria of being classified as a rave.

Three men were arrested at the scene, and a number of fines and warnings were issued in relation to breaches of Covid-19 lockdown rules.

Friends of the teenager have however defended the memorial gathering that began at around 3pm on Saturday.

The memorial to Domantas Baksaitis at the lamppost where he died after a motorbike crash in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Anthony Carroll - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The candlelit vigil to the popular 17-year-old - known as Domas - came days after the teen had died when his motorbike crashed into a lamppost on Great Yarmouth seafront in the early hours of Tuesday, March 2.

The event on North Drive - close to the lamppost where Domas died - apparently "became more heated" when officers attended in the evening.

A friend of Domas who was at the scene said it was not an unlawful music event, but a socially-distanced memorial to their "great" friend, with his favourite songs being played as more than 100 lanterns were released.

The memorial to Domantas Baksaitis at the lamppost where he died after a motorbike crash in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Anthony Carroll - Credit: Anthony Carroll

One of Domas' friends said: "Domas was very well known. He was a really good lad, a sound guy who was always the life and soul of the party.

"Domas was always smiling, joking and he was really funny.

The 'Forever in our Hearts Domantas Baksaitis' banner at the lamppost where he died after a motorbike crash in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Anthony Carroll - Credit: Anthony Carroll

"He loved his bikes. At the end of the day we wanted to show our respects to him - we lost a great friend."

The friend added: "It was never a rave. The officers should have been more respectful at this sad time.

The memorial to Domantas Baksaitis at the lamppost where he died after a motorbike crash in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Anthony Carroll - Credit: Anthony Carroll

"Since Domas passed away last week, hundreds of tributes have been left on a banner at the lamppost, which is covered in more than 100 bouquets of flowers."

Comments such as "always in my thoughts" "rest in paradise" and "fly high Domas" dominate the 'Forever in our Hearts Domantas Baksaitis' banner at the lamppost where he died.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Domas' family, and almost £8,000 has been raised towards his funeral.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of Domantas Baksaitis to help with costs towards his funeral. Picture: Courtesy of the family - Credit: Courtesy of the family

To donate, visit the GoFundMe page.











