Number of dogs hit by train on Norwich to London line

A number of dogs have been struck by a train at Diss - Credit: Archant

A number of dogs have been hit by a train on the Norwich to London line.

Services have been disrupted this morning (October 31) after the 8.30am Norwich to London Liverpool Street service struck the dogs on the track near Diss.

Greater Anglia and Network Rail say they are looking into how the dogs came to be on the tracks.

Services returned to running normally from 9am.

A Greater Anglia spokeswoman said: “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.

"Anyone who was delayed can claim delay repay at greateranglia.co.uk/delayrepay."

More to follow