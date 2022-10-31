News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Number of dogs hit by train on Norwich to London line

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:43 PM October 31, 2022
Greater Anglia's new Stadler train at Diss station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

A number of dogs have been struck by a train at Diss - Credit: Archant

A number of dogs have been hit by a train on the Norwich to London line.

Services have been disrupted this morning (October 31) after the 8.30am Norwich to London Liverpool Street service struck the dogs on the track near Diss.

Greater Anglia and Network Rail say they are looking into how the dogs came to be on the tracks.

Services returned to running normally from 9am.

A Greater Anglia spokeswoman said: “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.

"Anyone who was delayed can claim delay repay at greateranglia.co.uk/delayrepay."

More to follow

Norfolk Live News
Diss News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Construction work has been completed on Fischer Farms' £25m vertical farm project at the Food Enterprise Park in Easton

Farming

£25m project to build world's biggest 'vertical farm' nears completion

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
The new Tesco Express ready for opening in Norwich city centre 

Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Asda and Iceland items given 'do not eat' warnings

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Clare Hugman with grandson Jenson

Family 'in pieces' after mum-of-four dies while on holiday in Turkey

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
xxx_northbeach_lowestoft_oct22

Woman and her dog attacked on beach in Lowestoft

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon