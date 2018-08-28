Search

Two dogs in vets’ care after they were found on the loose in village

PUBLISHED: 08:07 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 08 January 2019

One of two dogs found running loose in East Rudham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Archant

A pair of dogs are in the care of a vet after being found running loose around a mid-Norfolk village.

Norfolk police officers collected the canines, one black and the other blonde, found in East Rudham overnight on Monday (January 7-8).

An effort is now underway to locate the owners of the dogs so their pets can be reunited with them.

North Norfolk Police said on Twitter: “2 dogs found running loose in East Rudham. Currently trying to locate the owner. Please share and help us reunite!

“The dogs both have microchips and enquiries are underway to get them reunited with their owners. They are safely in the hands of the vet for an overnight stay.

“Please call 101 quote ref 545 7/1/18.”

