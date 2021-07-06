News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Search for Norfolk dog owners to film for Channel 4 show

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:50 AM July 6, 2021   
North Norfolk District Council has voted to extend its current ban on dogs from some of the area's m

Channel 4 series Food Unwrapped is searching for dog owners in Norfolk to take part in an upcoming show. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Could your dog become the next four-legged TV star?

Channel 4 is on the lookout for dog owners in Norfolk to take part in filming for an upcoming show.

Food Unwrapped, a consumer show investigating food production which has run for 19 seasons so far, will be looking into the food people serve up for their faithful friends.

Casting agency Ricochet is looking for dog-owners in the Attleborough area to apply to take part in a filming session later this month.

"Filming will involve answering a few questions about the food you feed your dog, or dogs, and some shots of them out for a walk and enjoying themselves," a production runner said.

You may also want to watch:

"We anticipate that each contributor will only be required for short time."

Filming will take place in the area on Thursday, July 22.

Most Read

  1. 1 Butchers famed for 'delicious' hot baguettes set to close
  2. 2 Man dies after car collides with parked van
  3. 3 Woman sexually assaulted near city car park
  1. 4 TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral
  2. 5 Heartbroken mum tells of son's battle with long Covid
  3. 6 Travellers given year to leave village site after appeal defeat
  4. 7 Concern for woman, 42, missing for a week
  5. 8 Seafront 'mint mansion' could be demolished
  6. 9 Six Norfolk areas among 10 lowest Covid case rates in England
  7. 10 Plans for £40m feed mill in Norfolk village narrowly approved

• Anyone interested in applying should email: foodunwrapped@ricochet.co.uk.

TV
Attleborough News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lead from the roof of St Edmund's Church in Downham Market was stolen. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Norfolk Live

Man in late teens raped in church yard

Sarah Hussain

person
The A47 is closed after a 4x4 towing a horsebox carrying bulls crashed

Norfolk Live | Updated

A47 closed after 4x4 towing bulls crashes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Zelley jeweller BrewDog gold can Norwich

'Gold' can won in Willy Wonka-style contest sparks dispute

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Tanya Martin and Mark Hougham, with their two-year-old son Austin, at the Castle Inn in Bungay.

Michelin restaurant owners hand over reins after 14 years

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus