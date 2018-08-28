Poster threatens to spit-roast dogs whose owners don’t clean up after them

Dog mess poster in Overstrand. Picture: submitted

A dog mess poster that threatens to roast pets whose owners do not clean up after them is proving controversial.

The poster was put up on a fence in Overstrand on the north Norfolk coast and includes a drawing of a dog upside down on a spit about to be roasted.

It’s unknown who put the poster up and its exact location.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “I thought I would let you know about a poster that has gone up on a fence in Overstrand.

“I am all for cleaning up after your dog and believe that you should be fined if you don’t. But this poster is wrong and made me very upset and I have a son who is scared to walk his dog in case they do this to his dog. I don’t think it’s a good thing for the village to have on display.”

June White, clerk to Overstrand Parish Council, said: “Dog mess is a problem in all areas of Overstrand. People blame it on tourists but it’s like this all year round. “We sent out a neighbourhood plan questionnaire recently, and a lot of people mentioned the problem of dog mess.”

