Eastern Daily Press > News

Dog abandoned like a 'piece of rubbish' found alone on A47

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:39 AM March 11, 2022
RSPCA appeal after neglected dog found on A47 near King's Lynn

The RSPCA are appealing for information after Molly was found in a neglected condition on the A47 near King's Lynn. - Credit: RSPCA

A dog in a "terrible state" has been found wandering along the A47 near King's Lynn.

Molly, a Shi Tzu-type dog, was found on a flyover near the Adrian Flux arena and was taken to a local vet by a passer-by who spotted her.

The vet found that Molly had severe dental disease and a large mango-sized tumour hanging from her stomach. 

RSPCA appeal for information after neglected dog found on the A47 near King's Lynn

The RSPCA are appealing for information after Molly, an elderly Shih Tzu-type dog, was found wandering along the A47 flyover near King's Lynn in a neglected condition. - Credit: RSPCA

Molly also had matted fur and weighed only 6.8kg when she was found on Sunday, February 27.

The dog has since been cared for by team at RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre and is recovering well after undergoing surgery to remove the tumour. 

She also had multiple teeth removed.

RSPCA vet Jonathan Fish said: “Sweet little Molly is recovering well and we expect her to make a full recovery.

"Right now she is getting lots of love and TLC from the team here at Block Fen.

"She’s an adorable little girl who has been through so much yet despite all of this she is just the kindest little lady.

"She really does deserve a second chance at happiness."

Molly had been microchipped and a number of leads are being followed by inspectors but they are also keen to speak with anyone who may have information as to who owned her.

Molly, a neglected dog found walking along the A47 is been cared for by RSPCA

Molly is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery to remove her tumour. - Credit: RSPCA

Inspector Jon Knight said: “When I first saw Molly I just couldn’t believe that someone had allowed her to get into such a state.

"Then to make matters worse just abandoned her like a piece of rubbish on some road.

“Thankfully she is now in RSPCA care and we will do all we can to help her recover and give her a chance of a life that she so deserves.

"We are grateful to everyone who has helped her."

Anyone with information is urged to can contact Mr Knight via the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

