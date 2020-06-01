Search

Bid for 30 houses ‘at the heart’ of Norfolk village approved

PUBLISHED: 12:40 01 June 2020

Plans for 30 houses on the Limagrain site in Docking have been approved by west Norfolk council's planning committee. Picture: Google

Plans for 30 houses on the Limagrain site in Docking have been approved by west Norfolk council's planning committee. Picture: Google

Archant

Proposals to build 30 houses on a vacant business site at the heart of a Norfolk village have been approved.

West Norfolk council’s planning committee gave the go-ahead to plans to build 30 new homes on the Limagrain UK Ltd site on Station Road in Docking on Monday, June 1.

The proposed development, which was previously used by the agricultural seeds company, is located on a brownfield site and near the village’s conservation area.

Issues raised about the proposals included highway safety and the impact on the nearby conservation area.

The applicant’s agent Jane Crichton argued the site provided a new opportunity for new homes to be built at the centre of the village, which is located in a sustainable location.

But councillors questioned the need in the village with some claiming they would be used for holiday homes.

Terry Parish said: “Where’s the evidence for the housing demand other than for second homes? Is there evidence there is a high demand?”

Principal planner Helen Morris said: “Our experience in terms of Docking is that the housing seems to be buoying but there is no requirement to demonstrate the housing demand.”

The access to the site is opposite the village shop, which has raised concern from residents and the parish council about the safety problem this could pose.

Sam Sandell said it could negatively impact the local shop and parking on both sides of the road.

She added: “Residents don’t think this is suitable right in the centre of the village.”

Francis Bone also raised the issue of safety for the local primary school when the development took place.

But others argued the development would be a better change in comparison to the movement of HGV lorries in and out of the site previously.

Martin Storey said: “It’s in the heart of the parish, personally I think it’s a planning gain with the type of traffic. The development will be nice to look at.”

Conservation and highways officers raised no objections to the proposals.

Most comments from the public on the borough council’s website objected to the proposals.

Councillors voted in favour of the housing bid.

