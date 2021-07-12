News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Eat sugary food and go on holiday' - children write to England players

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 5:33 PM July 12, 2021   
Children from a Norfolk primary school have written letters to the England squad to show their support after they were racially abused.

Members of the squad were targeted after their Euro 2020 defeat against Italy.

Pupils in year two at Diss Primary Academy wrote the letters after discussing the issue of racism with their teachers.

In the letters, the children tell the players how proud they are of them, that they should not be embarrassed they did not win and to spend time with their families.

Simon Hipwell, a teacher from Diss Primary Academy Partnership, part of St Benet’s MAT, said: “In year two this morning we have been writing letters to the England team.

"We had a class discussion about how players would be feeling after the shoot-out and about the fact that some people have been saying unkind things to them online.

"This led to us writing letters to let them know that we are proud of them.”

