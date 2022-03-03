Rotary club to hold street collection for Ukrainian refugees

Refugees from Ukraine cross into Poland at the Medyka crossing. - Credit: AP

A Norfolk Rotary club will be holding a street collection this week in aid of refugees displaced by conflict in Ukraine.

Members of the Diss and District Rotary Club said they were moved to help in "any way possible" after seeing the violence unfold.

They will be collecting monetary donations at Mere’s Mouth in Diss on Friday, March 4 from 8.30am to 4pm and on Saturday, March 5 from 8.30am to 2.30pm.

Mere's Mou - Credit: Archant

Club president Graham Wuidart said that members are "particularly anxious to help" as the club was on the point of embarking on a community development project in neighbouring Moldova, which has since had to be postponed.

This was to be run in conjunction with a Rotary club in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau, where a growing number of refugees are heading.

The funds will be send to Chisinau Rotary club, which will use it to provide food and blankets to refugees.

Online card donations are also being taken at www.dissrotary.org.uk until next Friday, March 11.