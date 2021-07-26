Norwich buses spread word about Dippy the dinosaur's visit

Published: 12:38 PM July 26, 2021

Children greet the Dippy bus at the west front of the Cathedral. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith - Credit: Bill Smith/Norwich Cathedral

Decorated buses are spreading the word about Dippy the dinosaur's visit to Norwich Cathedral across the city.

First Eastern Counties buses can currently be seen on routes across Norwich city centre decorated with Dippy the dinosaur, with one with Dippy on board making a special trip to the Cathedral Close.

Dippy, the Natural History Museum’s iconic Diplodocus cast, has taken up residence at the Cathedral until October 30 for the final stop on his nationwide touring exhibition Dippy on Tour.

It has already attracted millions of people across the UK and Norwich Cathedral is the eight and final stop on the Natural History Museum tour, which is in partnership with the Garfield Weston Foundation and supported by Dell EMC and Williams & Hill. Barratt and Cooke is the regional sponsor for the exhibition.

The free echibition at Norwich Cathedral is open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5.30pm on Saturdays, and on Friday evenings from 7pm until 9pm.

For more on visiting times visit cathedral.org.uk

