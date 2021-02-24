Dippy the Dinosaur's long-awaited visit to Norwich gets new date

Published: 11:07 AM February 24, 2021

Coronavirus means the visit of Dippy the diplodocus to Norwich has been postponed for the second time. Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum - Credit: Natural History Museum

One of the most well-known dinosaurs in the world will finally stomp its way into Norwich Cathedral after the coronavirus pandemic twice saw its arrival postponed.

Dippy the Dinosaur, which ordinarily stands proudly as the centrepiece of the Natural History Museum, was on its way to Norwich when the pandemic hit last year.

The enormous diplodocus cast was in Rochdale's Number One Riverside when the outbreak began, with Norwich set to be the next stop on its nationwide tour.

The prehistoric behemoth was originally scheduled to arrive at the cathedral on July 11, 2020, but when Covid-19 restrictions threw a spanner in the works, the visit was postponed until January 2021.

However, it again became clear that this date would not work, with the country in the midst of a third national lockdown.

Now though, details of the famous 26m long dinosaur's visit have been confirmed, with the attract set to take up a three-month residency in the cathedral.

The eagerly-awaited visit will begin on Tuesday, July 13, when Dippy stomps its way into Norwich Cathedral's nave.

Dippy the dinosaur is visiting Norwich Cathedral in 2020. Pictured: The Diplodocus exhibit at the Carnegie Museum, Pennsylvania. Picture: Carnegie Museum of Natural History - Credit: Carnegie Museum of Natural History

And visitors will have more than three months to see the beast, with the exhibition remaining in situ until Saturday, October 30.

The cathedral is the eighth and final stop on Dippy's tour, before being returned to its more familiar habitat of the Natural History Museum in London.

The very rev Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich, said: "We are delighted to be able to announce the new summer 2021 dates for Dippy on Tour at Norwich Cathedral.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, and Dr Phil Smith, in the Norwich Cathedral Nave where the Natural History Museum's Diplodocus skeleton cast, known as Dippy, will be standing when it arrives in 2020 during it's national tour. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

"The past year has been an extremely challenging time for everyone and we hope the new dates for Dippy's visit will provide people of all ages with something exciting to look forward to in the year ahead.

"We are incredibly honoured to be the final stop on Dippy's national tour and also the only cathedral. Our team is working closely with the Natural History Museum to ensure we really make the most of this amazing opportunity for Norwich, Norfolk and the wider region."

She added: "As we prepare to welcome our prehistoric guest, our planning is being continually updated in line with the latest guidance to make sure that we can offer visitors the safest possible environment."