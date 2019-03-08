Preparations underway as Norwich gets ready for the arrival of Dippy the Dinosaur

Ploddy the dinosaur makes her way in the Lord Mayor's procession led by the Dean. Picture: Bill Smith Norwich Cathedral

The countdown to Dippy the Dinosaur's arrival at Norwich Cathedral has begun.

Dippy the Dinosaur. Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum Dippy the Dinosaur. Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

In exactly a year, visitors to the cathedral can expect to be confronted by a far more imposing four-legged beast than Budge, its resident cat.

Standing at 21 metres high and around 150 million years old, Dippy the Diplodocus will call the cathedral its home from July 11 - October 31 2020.

Dippy the dinosaur is going on tour for three years. Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum Dippy the dinosaur is going on tour for three years. Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Dippy, a model made from diplodocus bone found in Wyoming in 1898, had lived at the Natural History Museum in London since 1905, but is trying out eight different UK venues for size.

The dinosaur is on tour for three years and has so far set up residence in Dorset, Birmingham, Ulster, Glasgow and Newcastle. Norwich will be Dippy's final destination.

Ploddy, a fellow diplodocus, has been created by Ali Mackenzie and Matt Reeve with the team from Norwich based Tin House, to give Dippy company during his stay.

Very Rev Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich, said: "There is enormous potential for activities around the city."

Plans are already underway to offer both educational and entertainment activities around Dippy's visit.

