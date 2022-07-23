Fuel prices fall bringing relief for long-suffering drivers

Fuel prices are falling, bringing badly-needed relief for our region's hard-pressed drivers.

Motorists are paying between 4p and 10p less a litre for petrol and around 2p less a litre for diesel than they were a month ago.

But they're still forking out 50p a litre more than they were last year, before the war in Ukraine saw a boycott of Russian oil.

Average forecourt prices across East Anglia were 189.42 per litre for unleaded and 197.52 for diesel - slightly higher than the national average of 187.19 and 195.86.

The RAC said retailers were dragging their heels when it came to passing on decreases in the wholesale cost of fuel, which has been falling for six weeks, while some independents were now cheaper than supermarkets.

"While it’s encouraging to see more independents undercutting the biggest retailers, traditionally the supermarkets have led the fuel market with the cheapest pump prices," it said.

"At the moment however, the average price of a litre of petrol and diesel at the big four supermarkets is only around a penny lower than the UK average when it’s historically been around 4p."

The RAC said the price of petrol should be closer to 174p a litre and diesel nearer 189p.

The AA said: "A track of average pump prices by brand points to two current features of UK road fuel prices. The first is that, after petrol peaked at a record high of 191.53p a litre on 3 July, it had fallen back to 187.88p on Tuesday – a fall of 3.65p. But, compared to a month ago, it is only a third of a penny lower.

"Likewise, diesel that had hit an all-time high of 199.07p a litre on 1 July, was down 2.7p on Tuesday at 196.37p but still a third of a penny more expensive than a month ago."

Around the Region

Aylsham BP 189.9 (UL) 195.9 (D)

Beccles Morrisons 189.9 (UL) 196.9 (D)

Gaywood Jet 187.9 (UL) 193.9 (D)

Great Yarmouth Caister Road BP 185.9 (UL) 195.9 (D)

Great Yarmouth Northgate Street Jet 184.9 (UL) 193.9 (D)

King's Lynn Asda 185.9 (UL) 195.9 (D)

Long Stratton Motor Company 181.9 (UL) 192.2 (D)

Lowestoft Kirkley Run BP 184.9 (UL) 195.9 (D)

Pakefield Morrisons 184.7 (UL) 195.7 (D)

Roughton Service Station 189.9 (UL) 195.9 (D)

Shipdham Three Ways 200 (UL) 203 (D)

West Winch Esso 189.9 (UL) 197.9 (D)



