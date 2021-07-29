News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Did you party in the Norwich streets when Charles and Diana wed in 1981?

Nick Richards

Published: 8:00 AM July 29, 2021   
Leopold Road Norwich Charles and Diana wedding

Leopold Road comes to a standstill on July 29, 1981 outside The Beehive pub as the city celebrated the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer - Credit: Archant Library

The Specials' Ghost Town topped the charts, a Rubik's Cube was the must-have toy and Ken and Deirdre were married on Coronation Street.

It was late July 1981, the month when Britain was swept up in royal wedding fever as an estimated 30 million people watched the marriage ceremony of Prince Charles and Norfolk-born Diana Spencer on television.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding at St Paul's Cathedral, 29 July 1981. Picture: Archant L

Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding at St Paul's Cathedral, on July 29, 1981 - Credit: Archant Library

Forty years ago, on Wednesday July 29, 1981, parts of Norwich came to a standstill as red, white and blue bunting lined the streets and roads were closed to let the city party on the special day.

Anchor Street party - July 1981

A party in Anchor Street, Norwich to celebrate the royal wedding in 1981 - Credit: Archant Library

In Leopold Road, drinkers gathered outside The Beehive pub clutching beer glasses and smoking cigarettes as children enjoyed playing dressing up games while over in Anchor Street, just to the north of the city centre, Champagne was popped open to much cheer and delight.

Fun and games in Upper Stafford Avenue, Costessey in July 1981 to celebrate the wedding of Charles and Diana

Fun and games in Upper Stafford Avenue, Costessey in July 1981 to celebrate the wedding of Charles and Diana - Credit: Archant Library

Over in Costessey there was more fun in the streets as the residents of Upper Stafford Avenue had fun with a game involving spoons and bottles while in the centre of Norwich, streets like London Street were decked out in red, white and blue bunting and Union Jack flags to commemorate the special occasion.

Red, white and blue bunting in Norwich's London street for the wedding of Charles and Diana 40 years ago this month

Red, white and blue bunting in Norwich's London Street for the wedding of Charles and Diana 40 years ago this month - Credit: Archant Library

Two days before the big ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral, Coronation Street's Ken Barlow had married Dierdre Langton in an event to coincide with the real life wedding - around 24 million people are thought to have watched that episode of the long-running soap.

The wedding of Charles and Diana, which took place at 11.20am, was watched by a global audience of 750 million.

Did you have a party to celebrate the big event? Comment below or email nick.richards@archant.co.uk with your photos and memories

