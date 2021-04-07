Photographer's breathtaking image of Norfolk coast scoops top prize
- Credit: Diana Buzoianu
These are the breathtaking aerial views of North Norfolk that have landed a photographer with a coveted awards nod.
Diana Buzoianu's aerial image of the Norfolk coast near Snettisham took the top title in the landscape category of the Societies of Photographers' photograph of the year competition - beating hundreds of entries from photographers around the world.
Across the board, almost 10,000 images were submitted to the Societies' competition, with judges whittling down the entries to name winners in a number of categories including newborn, wedding, documentary and environmental.
The 42-year-old graphic designer from London, who has been developing her photography practice for the past five years, said: "For the past two years I have been travelling a lot to the Norfolk coast to observe, learn and document the life of grey seals.
"These journeys have unravelled beautiful local landscapes that I instantly have fallen in love with."