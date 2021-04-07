News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Photographer's breathtaking image of Norfolk coast scoops top prize

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 6:00 AM April 7, 2021   
A drone shot of the Norfolk coast, near Snettisham, taken by Diana Buzoianu.

A drone shot of the Norfolk coast, near Snettisham, taken by Diana Buzoianu. The image has been named the winning image in the landscape category of the Societies of Photographers' photo of the year competition.

These are the breathtaking aerial views of North Norfolk that have landed a  photographer with a coveted awards nod.

Diana Buzoianu's aerial image of the Norfolk coast near Snettisham took the top title in the landscape category of the Societies of Photographers' photograph of the year competition - beating hundreds of entries from photographers around the world.

A drone shot of the Norfolk coast, near Snettisham, taken by Diana Buzoianu. 

A drone shot of the Norfolk coast, near Snettisham, taken by Diana Buzoianu.

Across the board, almost 10,000 images were submitted to the Societies' competition, with judges whittling down the entries to name winners in a number of categories including newborn, wedding, documentary and environmental.

A drone shot of the Norfolk coast, near Blakeney, taken by Diana Buzoianu.

A drone shot of the Norfolk coast, near Blakeney, taken by Diana Buzoianu. Seals can be seen to the bottom right of the picture.

The 42-year-old graphic designer from London, who has been developing her photography practice for the past five years, said: "For the past two years I have been travelling a lot to the Norfolk coast to observe, learn and document the life of grey seals.

"These journeys have unravelled beautiful local landscapes that I instantly have fallen in love with."

A photograph of a seal on the North Norfolk coast, taken by Diana Buzoianu.

A photograph of a seal on the North Norfolk coast, taken by Diana Buzoianu.

A photograph of a colony of seals, taken by Diana Buzoianu on the North Norfolk coast.

A photograph of a colony of seals, taken by Diana Buzoianu on the North Norfolk coast.


