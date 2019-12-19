"This will make a huge difference' - Joy as charity secures top donation

A trio of charity's are celebrating a share in a £10,000 windfall thanks to a campaign by Hopkins Homes invited people to vote for their favourite Picture: Hopkiins Homes Archant

A Great Yarmouth charity has topped a voting poll to win a crucial slice of funding.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

DIAL, based in King Street, left five other shortlisted good causes trailing to receive the top donation of £7,000 in a campaign run by Hopkins Homes.

Some 2,200 votes were cast from across the county to win a share in a £10,000 donation.

The Matthew Project and St Martins Housing came second and third and will receive donations of £2,000 and £1,000 respectively. Additionally, Hopkins Homes will donate £250 to each of the three remaining charities - About with Friends, Daisy Programme and Sunbeams Play.

You may also want to watch:

Jo Howes, manager at DIAL, said: "We are delighted to have won the public vote and by the level of support we received.

"We give free confidential, financial and personal advice to disabled and vulnerable people in the borough of Great Yarmouth and this £7,000 will make a huge difference to the lives of many people.

"The money will help us to fund a part-time benefits advisor so that we can support more people in need.

"I want to thank everybody who took the time to vote for us, the donation means so much to DIAL and our clients."

DIAL provides specialist advice and support on all aspects of the benefits system from helping to complete complex benefit claim forms through to support at tribunals.