Search

Advanced search

"This will make a huge difference' - Joy as charity secures top donation

PUBLISHED: 07:24 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:24 19 December 2019

A trio of charity's are celebrating a share in a £10,000 windfall thanks to a campaign by Hopkins Homes invited people to vote for their favourite Picture: Hopkiins Homes

A trio of charity's are celebrating a share in a £10,000 windfall thanks to a campaign by Hopkins Homes invited people to vote for their favourite Picture: Hopkiins Homes

Archant

A Great Yarmouth charity has topped a voting poll to win a crucial slice of funding.

DIAL, based in King Street, left five other shortlisted good causes trailing to receive the top donation of £7,000 in a campaign run by Hopkins Homes.

Some 2,200 votes were cast from across the county to win a share in a £10,000 donation.

The Matthew Project and St Martins Housing came second and third and will receive donations of £2,000 and £1,000 respectively. Additionally, Hopkins Homes will donate £250 to each of the three remaining charities - About with Friends, Daisy Programme and Sunbeams Play.

You may also want to watch:

Jo Howes, manager at DIAL, said: "We are delighted to have won the public vote and by the level of support we received.

"We give free confidential, financial and personal advice to disabled and vulnerable people in the borough of Great Yarmouth and this £7,000 will make a huge difference to the lives of many people.

"The money will help us to fund a part-time benefits advisor so that we can support more people in need.

"I want to thank everybody who took the time to vote for us, the donation means so much to DIAL and our clients."

DIAL provides specialist advice and support on all aspects of the benefits system from helping to complete complex benefit claim forms through to support at tribunals.

Most Read

Plan to build 137 houses in village approved

Plans for almost 140 new homes off Norwich Road, Acle, have been approved by Broadland Council's planning committee. Photo: Google Maps/Archant

Beales stores at risk as company puts itself up for sale

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Norfolk pub hosting EU leaving party with British buffet

Paul Sandford, landlord of The Railway Tavern in Dereham, pictured during the World Cup. Credit: Ian Burt

‘Intimidating’: shoppers react to police with dogs in Chapelfield

Norfolk Police launch Project Servator to deter crime in Intu Chapelfield. PC Neil Wisken and Police dog Maggie. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

81-year-old gran should not have had to die on the roadside on M11

Peggy Coleman died on the side of the road of the M11 while being transported back to Norwich from Devon. A family photograph from her 80th birthday in September 2018. Picture: Fulcher family

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

81-year-old gran should not have had to die on the roadside on M11

Peggy Coleman died on the side of the road of the M11 while being transported back to Norwich from Devon. A family photograph from her 80th birthday in September 2018. Picture: Fulcher family

‘Mia was terrified’: mum’s anger at daughter’s death in hospital

Tori Titheridge the mum of Mia Titheridge, 17, has called for lessons to be learnt after her daughter died in a Norfolk hospital, 170 miles from home. Picture: Tori Titheridge

‘Thanks for all the messages. Be back soon’ - Lynn skipper responds to injury news

King's Lynn Town skipper Michael Clunan has been ruled out for at least sixi weeks Picture: Ian Burt

Car seized by police in Norwich after driver was found not to be insured

A car was seized by police in Norwich after the driver was not insured to drive it. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Train cancellations between Norwich and London due to fault

Greater Anglia train services are disrupted. Picture: Stuart Anderson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists